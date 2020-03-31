AAMA Shares New Info

In response to COVID-19, AAMA has continued sharing new resources and information on their website at www.coin-op.org/covid-19. They ask those with tips on “getting through this unprecedented time” to send them to [email protected].

Some of the things they shared: Apple has developed a coronavirus screening tool in partnership with the CDC, White House and FEMA; the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s presentation on the CARES Act; and Paycheck Protection Program information prepared by Dentons. Learn more on the AAMA website, www.coin-op.org.