AAMA Real Estate Webinar Set for Next Week, March 9

Part of its Member Connect webinar series, AAMA will host a free live event at 10:30 a.m. Central time on Tuesday, March 9 focused on real estate success.

It will feature RJ Mohindra of FEC Real Estate, a national real estate brokerage firm that services family entertainment businesses. The firm provides expert advice to operators who are looking to lease or purchase commercial real estate, AAMA says.

During the webinar, Mohindra will discuss seven “battle-tested” strategies to deal with your landlord during Covid-19 and seven “disciplined approaches for navigating today’s real estate markets.” Click here to register for the event or visit www.coin-op.org for more information.