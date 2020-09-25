AAMA Plans Virtual D.C. Visit for Oct. 1

Mark your calendars for Oct. 1, when AAMA will host a virtual visit with legislators on Capitol Hill. The visits are being organized by the association’s lobbyists, John Russell and Margeaux Plaisted with Dentons. Click here to register.

Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to submit issues they’d like to see addressed by federal legislators, but AAMA has also crafted two specific talking points – one on PPP loan forgiveness and another on the next stimulus package.

Regarding PPP, the association notes that several states still haven’t allowed FECs, arcades and the like to fully reopen, and PPP loan forgiveness is essential to help these businesses stay alive. “Our industry is facing a potentially catastrophic rate of closures costing tens of thousands of jobs unless we’re given some help to make it to the other side of this pandemic,” AAMA wrote.

The association also believes our industry should be grouped with restaurants if the next stimulus package includes special consideration for industries that have suffered the most during this crisis. Learn more at www.coin-op.org.