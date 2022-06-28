AAMA Opens Annual Meeting, Gala Registration

Registration is now open for the 2022 AAMA Annual Meeting & Gala, to be held for members from Sept. 19-23 in Lombard, Illinois. Click here to register.

Attendees can book a room at the Westin Chicago Lombard with the AAMA group rate through Aug. 29 (click here for that). The event will have networking opportunities as well as chances to preview new products and learn. Scheduled to speak so far are Doreen Burse (United Airlines), Joe Camarota (Alpha Omega Sales), Pete Gustafson (AAMA) and John Russell (Dentons).

If you’re not an AAMA member, there’s still plenty of time to sign up. Apply here or email [email protected] for additional information.