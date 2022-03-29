AAMA Names Intercard Supplier of the Year

Intercard received AAMA’s Supplier of the Year award at Amusement Expo. The company said the prestigious award recognizes their more than 30 years of providing “innovative technology and stellar service to the manufacturers and operators of amusement games.”

At a company celebration on March 25, CEO Scott Sherrod thanked his team for their hard work which he explained ensures customers still get the best service and support possible during the industry’s recent challenges with the supply chain.

“As the fortunes of the amusement industry rebounded in 2021, we built Intercard back better so that we can continue to make doing business easier for our customers,” Sherrod said. “We added staff in every department, made our renowned customer service response time even faster and got systems built and installed despite disruptions in the global supply chain.

“Thanks to the efforts of our team, Intercard continues to provide industry-leading design, technology and 24/7 service and support for our customers around the world.” Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.