AAMA Celebrates 40 Years

As AAMA told its members recently – on January 29, 1981, a small group of manufacturers incorporated the Amusement Device Manufacturers Assn. Then led by Gary Stern, Michael R. Stroll and Joseph Robbins, the association that later became AAMA was born.

Now, 40 years later, the association is celebrating. Click here to see AAMA’s recent trip down memory lane – a video montage of photos from its history.

Throughout 2021, they’ll be sharing interviews with past and present AAMA leadership (starting with Gary Stern), more photos and videos and other historic milestones. Visit www.coin-op.org and follow along on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LikeAAMA.