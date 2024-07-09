AAMA Celebrates 25 Years with Tina Schwartz

RePlay joins AAMA and the wider coin-op industry in congratulating Tina Schwartz on her 25 years with the esteemed association. Schwartz, AAMA’s director of operations and executive director of the American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation, “has been a cornerstone of AAMA” since 1999, the association reported.

“Tina Schwartz is not just a part of the AAMA team – she is the lifeforce that keeps us moving forward,” said Pete Gustafson, AAMA’s executive vice president. “Her dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to our mission are truly inspiring. We are incredibly fortunate to have Tina with us, and we look forward to many more years of her exceptional leadership.”

AAMA describes her as “instrumental in streamlining processes, enhancing member services and driving overall growth.”

“Tina’s 25-year journey with AAMA is a testament to her passion and dedication. Her colleagues, members, and the broader community have all benefited from her wisdom, kindness, and unwavering support.”