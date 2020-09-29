AAMA Adds NGA, NCSL to Virtual D.C. Visit Tomorrow

In their virtual visit to D.C. tomorrow, Oct. 1, AAMA will now have additional meetings with the National Governors Assn. and the National Conference of State Legislators. Click here to register.

The meeting will also consist of visits with legislators on Capitol Hill, organized by AAMA lobbyists John Russell IV and Margeaux Plaisted with Dentons. There will also be a meeting with the Federal Small Business Administration.

AAMA has crafted two specific talking points regarding PPP loan forgiveness and the next stimulus package. Learn more at www.coin-op.com.