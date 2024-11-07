AAMA, AAMCF Formally Welcomes New Officers

Board members for the AAMA and its Charitable Foundation were elected and announced at the Annual Meeting on Sept. 25, and the elections were finalized this week, AAMA reported, “marking a new chapter of leadership for the organization.”

Joining President Beth Standlee on the AAMA Board of Officers this year is Howard McAuliffe of Pinnacle Entertainment Group as Vice President; Jon W. Brady of Sports Connection FEC as Secretary; and Don Marshall of Marshall Productions serving as Assistant Secretary. Rich Babich of Game Exchange of Colorado and Britannie Betti of Betson Enterprises will serve as Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer, respectively.

Other AAMA board members include Jim Bennington, Joe Camarota, Brian Cohen, Frank Cosentino, Jonathan Durst, Holly Hampton, Adam Kleinhenz, Paula Rinker, Gary Stern and Allen Weisberg.

The AAMCF officer slate for 2025 includes Holly Hampton continuing as the board’s President, Howard McAuliffe as Vice President, Joe Camarota as Secretary, Rich Babich as Treasurer and Allen Weisberg as Assistant Treasurer with newly-elected officer Adam Kleinhenz serving as Assistant Secretary.

“We are thrilled to welcome both new and returning board members to the AAMA and AAMCF boards,” said Tina Schwartz, AAMA’s director of operations and AAMCF’s executive director. “Their diverse expertise and unwavering commitment to advancing our industry and supporting our charity partners strengthen our ability to make a difference. Together, we look forward to an exciting year ahead for our association growth and amusement industry initiatives, and to giving back to our communities in impactful ways.”