50th Omni Arena Installed by Virtuix

VR maker Virtuix recently announced is has installed the 50th Omni Arena system nationwide at Yakima Family Fun Center in Washington. The company reports that it has already lined up another 25 installs for 2022.

“We’d like to thank our customers and partners for helping us achieve this milestone,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Omni Arena has proven to be a long-term winner for our venues, driving revenues and high repeat play stats.”

According to Virtuix, more than 250 people have played Omni Arena at least 10 times and there are several four-player teams that have played more than 200 times. To date, they’ve paid out over $250,000 in esports prize money to winners of the built-in competitions. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.