3 Decade Arcade Opens in Elizabethtown

A new retro arcade in Elizabethtown, Ky., called 3 Decade Arcade opened on Oct. 22. The business has about 15 classic and modern pinball machines, arcade games and an air hockey table as well.

According to the News-Enterprise, some of the titles include Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Frogger and Centipede. Led Zeppelin and Back to the Future are a couple of the pinball machines.

The machines are all quarter operated and a coin machine is available on site that takes cash or card. Bottled drinks and snacks are also available. Learn more at www.facebook.com/3decadearcade.