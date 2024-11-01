Shopping for VR at IAAPA? Get Cooney’s Buyer’s Guide!

The 2024 IAAPA edition of the VR Arcade Game and Attraction Buyer’s Guide, produced by Bob Cooney and The VR Collective, is now live and online. The guide contains extensive resources to inform VR buying decisions, including insightful articles and a product directory divided into the main VR categories, from arcade cabinets to free roam and interactive simulators to VR for waterparks.

This year, the producers have moved away from its previous print/PDF model to online only. Explained Cooney, “PDFs are hard to read on mobile and challenging to distribute as attachments (they are big and get caught in spam filters). Plus, the time and money spent on layout and design has been better spent on sangria and tapas.” Sounds like solid reasoning to us!

He added that the new format “provides easier access for readers and more value for advertisers, who can link directly to their websites for better lead generation. The filters make it simple to find the products you’re looking for, and in the rapidly evolving VR market, we can update product listings way faster online.”

It also allows Cooney to update it “on the fly” as the show approaches, as well as offer up the latest news during the expo and provide post-show wrap-ups “in case you missed something (who can see everything at IAAPA?),” he said.

Be sure to bookmark the site when you visit: thevrcollective.com/iaapa-vr-buyers-guide.