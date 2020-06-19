16-Bit Reopens With UV Lights for Sanitization

The 16-Bit Bar+Arcade in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood has reopened with handheld medical-grade UV lights to sanitize their more than 50 video games and pinball machines after each use.

According to CityBeat, the arcade bar has been closed since March and opened back up last week. While their other Ohio locations are open – Dublin, Columbus and Cleveland – they’re still waiting for local governments to give the OK in Indianapolis, Nashville and Charlotte.

For reopened locations, says their website, they’ve got Clean Teams, staff that will specifically monitor cleanliness and enforce the new safety standards. The crews will be wearing masks at all times and encourage guests to wear masks in common areas. Locations will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a deep clean of the space. Learn more about their new procedures at www.16-bitbar.com.