12th Annual ATRAX Event Heading to Turkey Soon

ATRAX 2025 is all set to be held for the 12th time at the Istanbul Expo Center, bringing together the region’s attractions industry for this major trade show from Jan. 30-Feb. 1.

The event will reportedly take place in five themed halls and span a total area of 55,000 square meters. Organized by Tureks International Exhibitions, ATRAX features thousands of innovative products for theme parks and other companies in the attractions industry.

More than 350 exhibitors from 30 different countries and professionals from more than 80 nations will visit Istanbul to participate. Click here to learn more or visit www.atraxexpo.com.