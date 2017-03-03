UNIS Stays Busy With NJAA and F2FEC

The UNIS team kept active in February by exhibiting at the 22nd annual New Jersey Amusement Association’s (NJAA) Variety Show and helping sponsor the annual F2FEC conference. The two-day NJAA event brings together professionals from various segments of the amusement industry, and UNIS showed Pirate’s Hook and Panning for Gold. Panning for Gold is a newer, water-based ticket redemption concept that will also be at this month’s Amusement Expo.

At F2FEC, UNIS sponsored the attendance of Pam DeMarce of Wow Entertainment in Minnesota and Ervin Mendel of Off the Wall in Florida. According to UNIS, Rick Iceberg and George Smith – two of the three leaders of F2FEC – both included several UNIS titles in their top list of games.

UNIS says praise was abundant for their multifaceted lineup of amusement games, with attendees of both events lauding the company’s Pirate’s Hook, Safari Ranger, Duo Drive, Bandit Express and more.

For more information on UNIS, click here.