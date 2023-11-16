Zooom Studios Makes Trade Show Debut

Industry veteran Glen Kramer’s Zooom Studios made its official debut at IAAPA Expo with a variety of redemption games like Duck Pond Frenzy, the Monster Prize cutter and Meta Claw crane.

“What’s new at Zooom? Everything!” he excitedly shared. With his seasoned team, Kramer’s new company brought a 5-player rotary game called Duck Pond Frenzy, which will ship in May.

They also had Space Race, a 10 second to lift-off countdown game; Meta Claw; the cutter game Monster Prize; a themed crane called Prize Circus; Prize Bus, featuring plush of their mascot dog Zooomer; Big Choice, a 1-player crane; and Techni Claw, another 1-player crane.