Zooom Studios – Cover Story – March 2026

New Architects of Arcade Artistry

How Zooom Studios Says It’s Redefining the Arcade Experience

While creative innovation is the cornerstone of coin-op, outsourcing design and acquiring rights to finished games from overseas partners has become commonplace. Sprinting in the opposite direction is what Zooom Studios’ President Glen Kramer feels is exactly why they’ve enjoyed rapid success.

Kramer says their “Designed in America, Manufactured Globally” model provides them with the flexibility to ensure that while the price remains competitive, the soul of the game remains rooted in the high-quality standards he has championed in the industry for years. He says every single aspect of a Zooom game is engineered in the U.S. to align perfectly with North American player preferences.

“Everything we do starts here in the U.S.,” Kramer explained. (And they have ample space for that – some 35,000 sq. ft. combined – in their New Jersey and Florida warehouses.) “We take a concept and we produce everything. All the artwork, all the detail – right down to the color pigments that go into cabinet production.”

Additionally, game sizes are tailored for specific market sectors, he said, ensuring the physical footprint of each machine maximizes revenue per square foot, whether destined for a massive family entertainment center or a compact street location.

Kramer, an industry veteran who also expanded the company’s lineup by acquiring Barron Games, said their mission is clear: “We’re not just building boxes with buttons; we’re engineering functional art. And by combining American creative engineering with a sophisticated global manufacturing strategy, we’ve found the sweet spot many competitors miss: domestic innovation paired with worldwide cost-efficiency.”

Technology of Tomorrow … Today

If you’ve walked past a Zooom cabinet lately, you’ve likely noticed something different – a depth and glow that feels more “sci-fi” than “sidewalk carnival.” That’s the result of their patent-pending transparent prismatic LED technology.

While standard arcade lighting relies on surface-level bulbs, Zooom’s proprietary system creates a matrix of light that gives their cabinets a multidimensional, futuristic depth. “It really looks like something nobody’s ever seen,” Kramer notes. “This isn’t just window dressing; it’s a core component of our branding, designed to pull players in from across a crowded game room.”

The “Amazing Julian” – The Man Behind the Brush

The visual soul of Zooom comes from the studio’s Director of Design and Graphics Development, Julian Franco, known simply as the “Amazing Julian.” An astute young artist who has worked on and off with Kramer since he was a teenager, Julian bridges the gap between high-tech digital design and classic, hand-crafted art. “He is an integral spoke of our wheel, and we work together all the time,” said Kramer. (Creative beyond measure, readers will most certainly enjoy the fun Julian had elevating these cover story images to the next level.)

Zooom’s culture of rapid innovation allows Julian to turn concept sketches into vibrant, durable realities within weeks or even days, the company says. This human-centric approach ensures that every cabinet – whether it’s the spooky, glowing Monster Prize or the colorful Duck Pond Frenzy – is as much a centerpiece for a room as it is a game.

Their penchant for quality doesn’t stop at the design phase either. Hearing about reported increases in shipping damage, Zooom implemented its own “superior palleting and boxing procedure.” The company said, “We superbly package equipment like no other. This costly and rigorous procedure has significantly reduced freight claims, ensuring our high-tech human-designed art arrives on the floor in pristine condition.”

Beyond the initial sale, Zooom Studios said it is committed to the longevity of its machines. They have established a parts and service department that features a massive inventory of components that are always in stock and ready to ship. “This eliminates the long lead times often associated with international manufacturers, ensuring that if a machine goes down, it’s back up and earning in record time,” the company stated.

From Monster Cuts to High-Tech Ponds

Zooom says its lineup proves they have the range to dominate any floor. Their debut title, Monster Prize, has already become a crowd favorite, they report. As a cutter-style merchandiser, it combines a high-stakes “one-button” challenge with a massive 93-inch cabinet that can hold life-size plush prizes up to four feet tall. Says the company, “its metal and glass construction screams durability, a hallmark of the Zooom brand.”

On the other end of the spectrum is Duck Pond Frenzy, a five-player rotary game that brings a nostalgic carnival classic into the 21st century. Using RFID technology and unique “waterless” water effects, it offers a high-capacity, interactive experience that appeals to all ages.

Meet the “Zooomies”

The company’s success isn’t just about the machines; it’s about the “Zooomies” – the in-house team of experts who refuse to settle for “good enough.” Kramer said, “This seasoned group is dedicated to ensuring that the Zooom experience remains inimitable, protected by unique technology and a passion for the craft.”

As Kramer puts it, the goal is to make sure every player walks away feeling the quality as well as the fun, and operators can take pride in each addition to their game floor. With more patent-pending games on the horizon, it’s clear that at Zooom Studios, the lights are only getting brighter.

To visit with the team and give their games a spin, zip – no, zooom! – over to Amusement Expo booth 1352. You can also find them online at www.zooomstudios.com.