You can find Zone Laser Tag at the coming Amusement Expo in booth #1648. The trade show runs March 19-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Get ready to step into the future!” Zone touted. “We’re bringing the next generation of laser tag to AEI! Helios 3 is packed with more games, a sleek touchscreen display and everything you’ve ever wanted in a laser game experience.”

If you can’t make it to the show, visit them online at www.lasertag.com.