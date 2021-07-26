Trending
Zone Bowling Back After Extensive Renovation

Zone Bowling, one of the key entertainment brands from The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) in Australia, is back in Woodville after an extensive renovation.

“The recent work at Zone Bowling Woodville is more than a renovation – it is a total re-creation of the family entertainment experience in Adelaide,” said Kane Fong, general manager of Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia.

The new venue has 24 bowling lanes, Spin Zone bumper cars, an upgraded laser tag arena and more than 80 brand-new arcade games.

