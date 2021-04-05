Zodo’s Bowling FEC Reopens Indoor Facility

Zodo’s, a bowling alley and fun center in Goleta, Calif., reopened this past weekend after some nine months of downtime. The business has been operating outdoors for much of that time, moving TVs and installing a turf patio in front of the facility and creating an outdoor arcade.

According to KEYT, the business is now allowed to open indoors at reduced capacity. Masks must be worn at all times until guests step into their bowling lane, when they are distanced from fellow bowlers.

“Once you get to your lane, you forget what’s going on outside,” said Charity Rice, the general manager at Zodo’s. “That brief moment is bringing comfort to people.” The business is now open daily from noon-10 p.m. Learn more at www.zodos.com.