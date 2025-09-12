Zero Latency with Next-Gen Wireless in India

Australia-based Zero Latency VR has successfully upgraded their Mumbai venue to the cutting-edge Gen 3 platform, which “eliminates the need for backpacks and wires, delivering a truly untethered, immersive VR experience powered by ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E technology.”

The move is part of Zero Latency’s broader expansion strategy in India, which they say is timed to coincide with the country’s recent decision to open the 6 GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7.

“India’s decision to unlock the 6 GHz spectrum has given us the perfect foundation to bring the most advanced VR platform in the world to Indian audiences,” said Parinitaa Rajgarhiaa, operator of Zero Latency’s Mumbai venue. “Along with upgrading our hardware to make our experiences even more immersive, we’re also setting a new standard for what out-of-home entertainment can be. The response from players and partners has been incredible.”

Zero Latency has more than 130 locations across 30 countries and is actively pursuing partnerships in India with malls, resorts and entertainment centers. Learn more by going to www.invest.zerolatencyvr.com.