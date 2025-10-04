Zero Latency VR’s New Horror Experience

HAUNTED, the first fully immersive horror experience from Zero Latency, is available to venues worldwide as of Oct. 3, the company recently reported.

Set inside a “mysterious, shifting house that seems to live and breathe,” the experience offers players cinematic horror featuring 5K visuals, responsive spatial audio and warehouse-scale gameplay for up to eight players.

“This is an experience that lingers,” said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. “HAUNTED is a deeply immersive, sensory-rich story designed to stay with players long after they leave the arena. It taps into fear in unexpected ways. Sometimes it’s loud and chaotic. Sometimes it’s quiet and intimate. Either way, brave participants come out of it talking, laughing, and often, a little shaken.”

See more about the game at www.zerolatencyvr.com.