Zero Latency VR Hits Latest Milestones

Zero Latency VR recently hit a couple of impressive achievements – 100 venues around the globe and more than 4 million plays. Since 2015, the Australia-based Zero Latency has been bringing their free-roam virtual reality experiences to the world.

“We are beyond thrilled to reach this incredible milestone,” said CEO Tim Ruse. “What started as an innovative idea a decade ago has evolved into an extraordinary global phenomenon. Players everywhere are discovering the unparalleled thrill and camaraderie that our games deliver. And this is just the beginning. We’re on a mission to keep pushing the envelope and bringing next-level experiences to even more players worldwide.”

Zero Latency said they are also gearing up to launch their most ambitious experience yet, called Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR – Defenders of Avarax. With the unveiling of their newest 6-player arena, the company said even more venues around the world can add their free-roam experiences.

See additional info at www.zerolatencyvr.com.