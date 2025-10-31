Zero Latency VR Gets Festive!

After a great response in 2024, Zero Latency VR is bringing back their festive “Slay Season” mode. Bookable now through Jan. 4, this holiday twist on their Outbreak game turns the fan-favorite survival game into “a snow-dusted showdown packed with Santa-clad zombies, jingling sleigh bells and plenty of festive chaos.”

“The response to Slay Season last year was phenomenal – fans couldn’t get enough of battling zombies in Santa hats,” said Hayley McKenzie, the CMO of Zero Latency VR.

“We knew we had to bring it back, and this time we’ve extended the season so even more players can join the fun. There’s something really special about tapping into those shared seasonal moments – people love celebrating together, and Slay Season gives them a chance to do it in the most unexpected way. Whether it’s a group of friends, a family day out, or even a company Christmas party, it’s all about coming together, laughing, and making memories that last long after the holidays.”

Click here to watch the trailer to get a sense of the gameplay.