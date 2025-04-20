Zero Latency VR Plants Flag on Every Continent

Zero Latency VR will soon be available in every continent on the planet – right after its latest location opens in Morocco, Africa.

“Not only is this milestone about geographical coverage, but it also shows that these diverse markets and cultures worldwide crave immersive and cutting-edge experiences,” said Daniel Littlepage, chief growth officer for the company. “We are proud to push the boundaries of VR and look forward to creating more incredible experiences for our customers wherever they are.”

Players can currently find this free-roam virtual reality experience at 116 locations across 30 countries, with more than 35 additional locations in the works. The owners of the upcoming Morocco-based spot, Yassine Oufkir and Abderrahim B., are particularly excited about the milestone associated with it.