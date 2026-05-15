Zero Latency to Launch New Venue in France

Zero Latency VR is partnering with European entertainment operator SpeedPark to open a Zero Latency experience at SpeedPark Angers in northwestern France.

By integrating their free-roam VR into SpeedPark, Zero Latency said the venue will offer guests a unique mix of physical and virtual experiences.

“Partnering with SpeedPark marks an exciting step in Zero Latency’s continued growth across France and the broader European market,” said Daniel Littlepage, the chief growth officer at Zero Latency. “Across the location-based entertainment sector, we’re seeing a clear shift as established operators look to future-proof their venues, create stronger points of difference, and engage new consumer segments through premium, immersive experiences.”

“SpeedPark shares our belief that experience quality and customer value are central to long-term growth. With their ambitious expansion plans across Europe, this partnership is a natural fit, allowing us to support their venues with a proven free-roam VR platform that can drive customer happiness, repeat visitation, and meaningful new revenue.”

Visit www.zerolatencyvr.com to learn more about the company.