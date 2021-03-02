Zero Latency Opens VR Facility in Oregon

Zero Latency recently opened a new virtual reality game center in Bend, Ore. A total of 50 people are allowed in the venue under the state’s latest Covid guidelines.

Owner Terence Walkey says two zombie killing games are available and a 6-ft. spacing warning for social distancing is built into both of them. Customers also have to wear masks and sanitize, and staff clean between each use.

“With the mask, it was kind of difficult – you sweat a lot faster – but you don’t really notice it when you start playing,” player Alex Dudley told KTVZ.

