Zero Latency Launches Venue Success

Zero Latency VR has created a new global support function for its venue network called Venue Success, and named industry veteran Brett Bovio to lead it.

Bovio, the senior venue success manager, and Venue Success will give Zero Latency’s global network of operators “dedicated, practical support beyond the technology and license itself, covering areas like revenue growth, pricing and session strategy, local marketing, guest experience, and operational best practice, benchmarked against data from across the network – all aimed at helping every operator maximize the performance of their venue and attractions.”

“Our operators have always told us they want a partner invested in their business succeeding, alongside the world-class technology and experiences,” said Daniel Littlepage, chief growth officer at Zero Latency. “Venue Success is us formalizing that investment, and Brett’s track record running LBE venues himself makes him exactly the right person to lead it.”

You can click here to learn more about the new role on the Zero Latency VR LinkedIn page.