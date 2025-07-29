Zero Latency Hires Huyck, Adds Paraguay Location

Zero Latency VR has hired JR Huyck as their new director of enterprise expansion. He has decades of operations and sales experience and most recently worked with bowling giant QubicaAMF. Previously, he was the COO of Andy B’s Entertainment and has also worked with foodservice companies like Sysco and US Foods.

“Seeing those big smiles at the end of a great experience – that’s what fuels me,” Huyck said. “The opportunity to bring my operational background and passion for entertainment to Zero Latency is incredibly exciting. Zero Latency’s world-class technology, its people, and its global footprint make it a standout in the broad world of attractions. I’m thrilled to be part of shaping the future of this industry.”

In his new role, he’ll work to strengthen Zero Latency’s global network with a focus on fast-tracking growth within large FECs and LBE spaces.

Zero Latency is also continuing their South American expansion with their first location in Paraguay opening soon. Located in the capital Asunción, Virtuality Social Arcade will feature all sorts of immersive content from the Zero Latency system.

“Bringing Zero Latency to Paraguay is more than just launching a new entertainment venue – it’s about introducing a transformative experience that resonates with our community’s growing appetite for innovative and social activities,” said the operator, Cipriano Sáenz. “With my background in marketing and business development, I see immense potential in offering an attraction that combines cutting-edge technology with shared human experiences. This venture aligns perfectly with my commitment to fostering growth and innovation in Paraguay.”

Up to eight players will be able to utilize the attraction. You can learn more about the plans at www.virtuality.com.py.