Zero Latency Celebrates 10 Years, 5 Million Plays

Zero Latency VR is celebrating its 10th birthday this month with 20% off all experiences from June 13-30. The company has offered more than 5 million VR experiences over the past decade and has ballooned to more than 150 venues across 30 countries.

“Our players are the reason we’ve hit this incredible milestone,” said CEO Tim Ruse. “From battling zombies to navigating alien worlds, every adventure has been driven by our passion for redefining reality. We always knew that wireless, fully immersive experiences were the future.

“The feeling of exploring fantastical worlds as if they’re real life is just so thrilling. We were determined to build the system and prove that it was possible, and through a lot of grit, ingenuity, and a stellar global team, we’ve connected people in some truly memorable ways.”