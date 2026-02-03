Zero Latency Bringing Jumanji Franchise to VR

Zero Latency VR just announced a new licensing deal with Sony Pictures to bring the blockbuster Jumanji franchise to its next-generation immersive VR format. More details are coming soon, but the game is expected to come out prior to the release of the latest Jumanji film installment, which is set for Dec. 11.

“This is a dream partnership for us,” said Zero Latency CEO Tim Ruse. “Stepping into the game is a core part of our DNA. Jumanji is funny, intense and unpredictable, and is built around the concept of shared adventure. It throws a team into a world that demands curiosity and cooperation. That’s exactly what we do best.