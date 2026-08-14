Zero Latency-Backed Study Shows LBE Growing

In 2023, Zero Latency commissioned the “first major consumer study into location-based VR” and they’ve done it again in 2026 with a sample size of 2,386 people across North America, Europe and Australia/New Zealand.

The report found that 93% of consumers were interested in VR attractions (up from 80% in 2023). Arcades in general came in at 62% globally (68% in North America).

Among the other findings, most consumers see location-based VR as a group outing. Globally, 73% reported having played VR attractions with friends; 60% with family; 52% with a partner and only 33% by themselves.

The survey also went over why consumers book a VR attraction, discusses the occasions worth marketing for, and a host of other topics.

Click here or go to invest.zerolatencyvr.com to learn more.