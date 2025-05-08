Zelky’s Beach Arcade Expanding on the Boardwalk

After the closure of Ryan’s Beach Shop in 2024, Zelky’s Beach Arcade is currently sizing up its arcade and adding a renovated, rebranded rooftop mini-golf course (the businesses shared one building).

There are two other Zelky’s arcades in Rehoboth Beach, Del., reports Delaware Online. In addition to the one undergoing expansion, there’s a recently-opened location at Tanger Outlets Bayside and another at the other end of the boardwalk that is facing its final season before the building is demolished for a new hotel and retail space; the company expects to return there following construction.