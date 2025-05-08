Zelky’s Beach Arcade Expanding on the Boardwalk

After the closure of Ryan’s Beach Shop in 2024, Zelky’s Beach Arcade is currently sizing up its arcade and adding a renovated, rebranded rooftop mini-golf course (the businesses shared one building).
There are two other Zelky’s arcades in Rehoboth Beach, Del., reports Delaware Online. In addition to the one undergoing expansion, there’s a recently-opened location at Tanger Outlets Bayside and another at the other end of the boardwalk that is facing its final season before the building is demolished for a new hotel and retail space; the company expects to return there following construction.
Visit www.zelkys.com for more. RePlay will also be featuring the business in an upcoming issue of the magazine, so stay tuned for that as well.