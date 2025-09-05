Zelky’s Auction Running Through Wednesday

Zelky’s Beach Arcade North in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is auctioning off its approximately 80 games now through Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The location is closing after 40 years due to building redevelopment. (Zelky’s will be returning to the location in 2027 in a larger, brand-new space.)

Bill Ramsey and Associates is handling the auction. You can click here to see what’s available and make a bid.