Zelky’s Auction Running Through Wednesday

Zelky’s Beach Arcade North in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is auctioning off its approximately 80 games now through Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The location is closing after 40 years due to building redevelopment. (Zelky’s will be returning to the location in 2027 in a larger, brand-new space.)
Bill Ramsey and Associates is handling the auction. You can click here to see what’s available and make a bid.
Among some of the games on offer are pinballs like Elton John, Ghostbusters, Munsters, Cactus Canyon, Godzilla and Star Wars. They also have video games and other amusement machines like Jurassic Park, Walking Dead, Down the Clown and Power Roll.