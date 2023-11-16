Zap Zone XL to Open $10M Expansion

The newly-expanded Zap Zone XL in Delta Township, Mich., is set to open their $10 million development in December, according to the Lansing State Journal. The 125,000-sq.-ft. facility is at the Lansing Mall and took over the Younkers department store.

Zap Zone’s owners bought the anchor space more than a year ago and renovations have been ongoing since; the space has been empty since the summer of 2018.

Zap Zone operates 11 locations throughout the state; when they opened in Delta Township some 20 years ago, they had a 6,000-sq-ft. space and only offered laser tag. Now, this whopper Zap Zone XL will have laser tag, go-karts, bowling, mini-golf, an arcade and so much more. Visit www.zap-zone.com for more.