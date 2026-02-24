Zap Zone XL Replaces Long-Vacant Sears

The Crossroads Mall in Portage, Michigan, recently got a major upgrade with the opening of the entertainment center Zap Zone XL, which now occupies the mall’s former Sears location, WWMT reported.

The space has been transformed into a nearly 100,000-sq.ft. destination featuring bowling, laser tag, axe throwing, bumper cars, high-speed go-karts and private event rooms.

Founder Mike Hafez said opening day “marked the finale of more than a year of work.” He added: “We’re all excited – it’s been a long year.”

Learn more at www.zapzonexl.com/portage.