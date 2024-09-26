Zamperla Opens Fastest Coaster in Canada

ThunderVolt, a roller coaster from ride manufacturer Zamperla, opened up this summer at Playland at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver. The new ride is the fastest launch coaster in Canada, according to Blooloop.

The project was first announced in November 2022. ThunderVolt accelerates from a stop to full speed in seconds. The coaster starts in a custom-designed tunnel with LED lighting before flying up into an airtime hill, followed by an “enormous figure-of-eight helix.” The shiny new pink and yellow coaster is located right next to the venue’s historic wooden coaster.

“ThunderVolt uses our new Lightning trains, and they represent the next generation of roller coaster design,” explained Antonio Zamperla, CEO of Zamperla Group. “They are light, have a low maintenance cost and are extremely comfortable. A decade’s worth of research was put into creating these fantastic coaster vehicles.”

Added Michael Coleman, the company’s North American sales manager: “The new launch coaster compliments the rest of the park extremely well. The park had a classic wooden roller coaster and now a next generation launch coaster. Playland truly offers something for every type of thrill seeker.”