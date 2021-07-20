Zahn, Smith Assume New Roles at Lieberman Companies

Tim Zahn and Jerry Smith, with their combined 67 years at Lieberman Companies/American Amusement Arcades (AAA), recently assumed new titles with the company.

Recognized for their accomplishments, contributions to the company and new duties, Zahn is now vice president of operations of Lieberman Companies and COO of the AAA division and Smith is now director of operations for Lieberman Companies.

Zahn has been with AAA for 31 years, first starting as a high school junior working for Circus Pizza, which was bought by the company in 1996. He was promoted to AAA’s general manager in 2006 and currently oversees the amusement route operations. Zahn is also AMOA’s First Vice President and is a leader of Coin-Op Cares.

Smith started with Advanced Carter (owned by Circus Pizza) in 1985. Two years later, Lieberman’s Twin City Novelty route merged with that company and nearly a decade later took over the entire route, which is when Smith took over the Lieberman shop, which dealt with repairs and parts for vending and amusement equipment. In his new role, Smith manages the daily logistics of the amusement route, ATM repairs and service, and building maintenance and operations.

“We are lucky to have such dedicated, long-term employees like Tim and Jerry,” said Dan Lieberman, president of AAA. “They bring new ideas and approaches which has helped move our business forward.”