Zach DiMotta Resigns, New Leadership at Imperial

H. Betti Industries recently announced that Imperial’s divisional president Zach DiMotta has resigned from his position after 23 years with the company. They said his decision was a “personal one, driven by a desire to pursue new opportunities and challenges.” DiMotta is credited with introducing the exclusive distribution of the Cuetec brand and Rasson Pro and promoting their new brand, HB Home.

In the interim period, starting March 31, the company will be structured as follows:

Dan Pucci (VP of sales and marketing for home game room) will lead the Imperial and HB Home Billiard and non-billiard business; Red Barnes (licensed brands manager) will continue to lead the licensing division; and Brett Garson (performance brands and business development manager) will lead the Cutec and Rasson Pro brands.

H Betti Industries is the parent company of Betson Enterprises and Imperial and has been in business since 1934. Imperial was started in 1955 to serve the leisure home market.