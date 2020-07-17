Your Favorite Video Game Character of All-Time is…

Pac-Man! Nearly 38% of our recent survey respondents named the 1980 character as the best classic video game character ever. He made his arcade debut 40 years ago (May 22 was the anniversary).

Others voted for Mario (21%), who made his debut a year later in the 1981 classic Donkey Kong. Speaking of which, Donkey Kong was voted King by 8% of you. But your third favorite classic video game character was Dirk the Dragon Slayer with 13% of the vote. One respondent said, “Dirk was so far ahead of his time! What a great game! Many a quarter was spent trying to complete his quest.”

RePlay will soon ask readers about the best classic video game and classic pinball machine, so stay tuned for those surveys!