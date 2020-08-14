Your Favorite Classic Video Game Ever Is…

Ms. Pac-Man!

Readers, you have spoken… your favorite video game character was Pac-Man, according to our last survey, but as far as classic video games, it’s Ms. Pac-Man that pulled ahead of the competition. Developed by Namco and licensed in the U.S. to Midway in 1982, it’s a staple of every classic arcade. A close second was Namco’s Galaga (1981). That was followed by Donkey Kong and Pac-Man.

It was multiple choice for our survey takers, so the votes were spread out – Ms. Pac-Man got about 14% of the total; Galaga had 11%; and Donkey Kong and Pac-Man each had nearly 7%. Other classic games that received more than one vote were Asteroids, Daytona USA, Double Dragon, Galaxian, Mortal Kombat and Mr. Do!

Finally, those that got at least one vote included: 1942, Centipede, Death Race, Defender, Dig Dug, Dragon’s Lair, Frogger, Outrun, Pong, Space Invaders, Tapper, Tempest and Street Fighter.

