Yoshihisa Kishimoto Passes On

Yoshihisa Kishimoto, the creator of the beat ‘em up arcade Double Dragon (1987) and many others, died on April 2 at age 64, according to IGN. His son reported the sad news on Facebook.

While he later made games for PlayStation and other home platforms, Kishimoto got his start in arcades.

He made Cobra Command (1984), which was known as Thunder Storm in Japan.

The game was released in the U.S. by Data East. Some of his other arcade games included Renegade (1986), Super Dodge Ball (1987), Blockout (1989) and WWF Wrestlefest (1991).