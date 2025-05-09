Yoonique Releases LaBabies Plush

An all-new line of anime-inspired plush toys calls LaBabies was recently announced by the Los Angeles-based Yoonique LLC.

“LaBabies are little cuties with the cool, cocky attitude you’d expect from confirmed mischief-makers who delight in having fun,” said Jeanne Yoon, Yoonique founder and CEO. “With its anime-inspired concept we think this new product line will expand our already award-winning presence in the retail space, as well as be the next cool collectible plush toy for consumers.”

The first series of LaBabies includes four soft, squishy plush toys with different, big-time personalities. Learn more about them at www.yooniquetoys.com.