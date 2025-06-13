Yoonique Announces New Distribution Partnership

The Los Angeles-based toy company Yoonique recently partnered with Click, their new U.K.-based distributor.

“Click is the perfect partner for us to expand our trending and award-winning products worldwide,” said Jeanne Yoon, Yoonique’s founder and CEO. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with Click to introduce our irresistibly soft, snuggly lines of collectible plush products to an even greater international audience.”

Yoonique’s product line includes LaBabies, Pluzzles, Candy Bears, Cutie Cubes and more.

Go to www.yooniquetoys.com to see more.