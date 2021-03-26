Xtreme Play Launched with Help of AEM

Amusement Entertainment Management recently applied the finishing touches on Connecticut’s newest entertainment facility – Xtreme Play Adrenaline Park, which opened Friday, March 26. Owned and operated by Jim Bonheur, AEM says the 30,000-sq.-ft. multi-level facility offers “the most captivating array of attractions and experiences available in the marketplace.”

It combines multi-level ropes, ninja warrior and ballistics courses with immersive motion theater and VR componentry, they say. It also has an Escape From New York-themed laser tag arena, blacklight bowling and a state-of-the-art arcade.

“Jim has elevated indoor entertainment to an art form by combining dynamic environments with high-impact attractions,” said AEM’s managing partner Jerry Merola. “The attention to detail and level of execution within this facility is simply unmatched.”

An industry newcomer, Bonheur said: “AEM was instrumental in converting my dream into reality. Jerry Merola was truly a beacon of light that has guided me through the good and the challenging. I can’t imagine there being a more experienced and knowledgeable individual in the world of amusement than Jerry.” Learn more at www.aemllc.com and www.xtremeplayct.com.