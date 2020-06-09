Xtreme Action Park Reopens in Florida

The massive all-ages indoor entertainment complex in Florida, Xtreme Action Park of Ft. Lauderdale, welcomed 250 guests on their grand reopening day, June 3. Broward County officials had given the go-ahead for go-karting, roller skating, as well as food and beverage after being forced to furlough more than 75% of employees during their 10-week closure.

Park execs say they are working to bring back those employees, and have also been able to reopen their arcade, bowling, laser tag, VR games and more this week.

“Xtreme Action Park is the largest indoor entertainment venue in South Florida employing over 200 members in the Fort Lauderdale community before closing in March,” said David Goldfarb, co-owner of Xtreme Action Park and owner of PrimeTime Amusements. “Like many other small businesses, we are still trying to survive. By reopening, we can slowly start to bring our team back together.”

To reopen, the business had to put together and implement a safety plan for the city, which consisted of detailed protocols in compliance with the CDC, plus county and city guidelines. They put together a video and webpage detailing the protocols here. You can learn more at www.xtremeactionpark.com.