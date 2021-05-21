WOWZA at WAMO! Wisconsin State Dart Tourney Underway

Trending
The Wisconsin Amusement & Music Operators Assn. got rolling with their annual dart tournament yesterday, May 20, drawing over 3,800 people to the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon, Wis. The event, which has a whopping 240 dart boards for the 10,000 entries, will run through this Sunday.

Thanks to Colorado/Wyoming operator Bob Burnham’s photographic and news-gathering skills, we have this gorgeous shot of the setup and news that the association reports Team Darts is down about 8%, but Cricket Singles is up about 33%. RePlay will share the results when they become available.

WAMO members at 2021 State Dart Tournament

From left to right at the Wisconsin operator association’s state dart tournament are Andy Piontek, Anne Chouinard, Joe Jacobson, CAMO’s Bob Burnham, Scott Dougherty, Janet Stansfield and Jim Piontek.

