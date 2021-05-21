WOWZA at WAMO! Wisconsin State Dart Tourney Underway

The Wisconsin Amusement & Music Operators Assn. got rolling with their annual dart tournament yesterday, May 20, drawing over 3,800 people to the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon, Wis. The event, which has a whopping 240 dart boards for the 10,000 entries, will run through this Sunday.

Thanks to Colorado/Wyoming operator Bob Burnham’s photographic and news-gathering skills, we have this gorgeous shot of the setup and news that the association reports Team Darts is down about 8%, but Cricket Singles is up about 33%. RePlay will share the results when they become available.