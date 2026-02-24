WOW! Entertainment to Host Grand Opening

The $15 million WOW! Entertainment venue in Fenton, Missouri, (just outside St. Louis) will have its grand opening weekend from Feb. 27-March 1. It’ll be open from 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re proud to bring WOW! Entertainment to the Fenton community as a place where people can come together and spend meaningful time with one another,” said Tommy Fernandez, the director of operations at WOW! Entertainment. “From dining and drinks to games and events, this venue brings something for everyone.”

The 26,875-sq.-ft. venue was built by ARCO Construction and features an 18-hole mountain-themed mini-golf course, eight lanes of duckpin bowling, four Topgolf simulators, a VR arena, polysynthetic ice curling, four karaoke lounges, three outdoor patio spaces and more.

The indoor-outdoor facility also has a full-service, from-scratch kitchen.

Learn more at www.wowfungames.com.