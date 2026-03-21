WOW! Entertainment Opens in Missouri

The St. Louis-area FEC WOW! Entertainment opened recently. Their partners at Trifecta Management Group reported that the $15 million facility was built by ARCO Construction and offers a huge variety of attractions.

Among them are an 18-hole mountain-style mini-golf course, eight lanes of duckpin bowling, four Topgolf Swing Suite simulators, a virtual reality arena, ice curling, four karaoke lounges, private event spaces and three outdoor patio spaces.

The 26,875-sq.-ft. venue also has a full-service, from-scratch kitchen.

You can learn more at www.wowfungames.com.