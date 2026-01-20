WOW! Entertainment Hiring, Opening Soon

A two-level interactive FEC called WOW! Entertainment will open late next month in Fenton, Missouri. The company will hire more than 85 employees at a hiring fair that’ll run from Jan. 29-Feb. 1.

The venue will have a full-service restaurant and bar, an 18-hole mountain-style mini-golf course, eight lanes of duckpin bowling, four Topgolf Swing Suite simulators, a VR arena, karaoke lounges and more.

“WOW! is designed to be a place where people come together, and that starts with the team behind it,” said General Manager Tommy Fernandez. “As we’re preparing to open our doors, we’re excited to connect with people interested in rewarding opportunities and being part of a community-focused workplace.”

See more at www.wowfungames.com.